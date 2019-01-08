Rosie Lee Fields, 76, died on July 25, 2019.

Funeral services were Sunday at Scott Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Fields was the second child born to Rosie Lillie Tombs and Lewis Campbell. She grew up with her siblings, Lewis James Campbell Jr., Ora Jackson, Charlean Carter and Celestine Young.

Rosie lived in Yazoo City in holy matrimony to the late Bunny Albert Fields. From that union, nine healthy children were born. The family was faithful members of Lintonia Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Rosie accmplished a lot in her lifetime. She earned her CNA certification and worked as a caregiver. She also earned her CDL license and transported patients at the VA Hospital and Warren Mental Health. She lived a full life.

Survivors include Christine Washington (Earl), Linda Fields, Dorothy Ann Owoferia (Marita), Jacqueline Denice Williams (James), Bunny Fields Jr. (Carrie), Rosie Marie Fields, Albert Terrell Fields, Bridget Fields Massey and David Stever Fields (Mary). She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to experess sincere thasnks for the many prayers, calls, cards and other acts of kindness expressed to our family during our time of bereavement. May God continue to bless each of you.