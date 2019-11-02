Ronald M. "Ronnie" Kirk

Ronald M. Kirk, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at The Mississippi Veterans Home in Jackson.

Funeral services were Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Flora with Rev. Scott Carter officiating. Burial followed at Flora City Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Kirk was born Dec. 15, 1944 to Jack Herbert and Wylodine Milner Kirk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ronnie was known for his quick wit and humor and willingness to serve others. He worked as Town Attorney of Flora for 28 years and served as lay reader and Sunday school teacher for the Flora United Methodist Church for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wylene Kirk; and his children, Ron Kirk of Flora and Shelly Anderson (Larry) of Melbourne Beach, Florida; and six grandchildren, Ollie, Laura, and Alex Anderson and Kayleigh, Ava, and Jack Kirk. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Jack H. Kirk Jr. (Janice), Henry Kirk (Dawn) and one sister Angela Bates (Michael), all of Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers were David Jones, John Kirk, Tommy Horn, Larry Yarborough, Woodrow W. Kirk Jr. and Randy McCormack Jr.