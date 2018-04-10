Robert W. Gunn Jr. 76, of Delhi, LA was born on October 21, 1941 in Quebec, Canada while his father was serving in the Canadian Air Force and departed this earthly life on October 3, 2018 at the Richland Parish Hospital in Delhi, LA following a lengthy illness.

Robert attended St. Joseph’s Seminary in St. Benedict, LA and was a graduate of LSU with a degree in Accounting.

He was a long time resident of the Baton Rouge area.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert William Gunn Sr. and Evelyn Helm Gunn; his wife of 43 years Doris Berry Gunn and a sister Bobby Joe Towery.

He is survived by three children, Christi Gunn McEacharn (Mike) of Delhi, LA, Caroline Gunn Fletcher (Tommy) of Baton Rouge, LA and Robert William Gunn III (Traci) of Livonia, LA and eight grandchildren, Katie Krukowski (Henry), Lauren, Travis, James and Tommy Brock, Kirk Coco Jr., James Melancon and Kaitlyn LeJune (Hayden).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Yazoo City, MS with burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS.

Cox Funeral Home of Delhi was entrusted with local arrangements.

