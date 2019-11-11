Rea Thomas Waters, 86, entered the gates of Heaven on November 8, 2019.

Visitation is Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, with service at noon at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City. Graveside service and fellowship is at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, David A. Waters; children, Gail Waters Marshall (Dan), Gil Waters and LeiAnn Waters; grandchildren, Sunnie Marie Waters Roeder (Chris), Joshua David Waters, Cody Wyatt Worthy, Angela Rea Marshall and Daniel Landry Marshall III; great-grandchildren, Gavan Echols and Emory Echols; sister, Recil Sligh; sisters-in-law, Lucy Waters and Pat Waters; a host of nieces and nephews; and last but not least, Tasha Tudor, her beloved Corgi who brought much joy to her life.

Rea was preceded in death by her parents, C. G. Thomas and Lily LaPearl Kirk Thomas.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all of the prayers and thoughts. They also thank MS Home Care and Baptist Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion and thank Hannah Moton for helping care for their mother.

Rea married David Waters, the love of her life, on September 1, 1951. She lived a full, happy, and productive life, always drawn to challenging activities that required tenacity to prevail. From age 9 to 80, Rea served as pianist and organist for Bethlehem Baptist Church and some other churches. She loved playing beautiful music for the Lord. Rea was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and a precious MeMe.

Rea earned a B.S. and M.S. at Mississippi College studying elementary education and art. She was 5th grade teacher of 15 years at Woolfolk Elementary School.

Rea had a passion for life in so many areas. She loved nature, camping, fishing, bluebirds, and the beach. She was a talented artist. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed time outdoors in her “Le Jardin” sanctuary. She loved to travel, but the returning home to family and Merry Acres that she loved the most.

Rea always shared her love of God with family and friends. She was a good listener, an encourager, a prayer warrior and a blessing. “May God’s love, that love that works by faith through God’s grace, purifies the heart and overcomes the world, enfold you with all its beauty and amazing grace.”