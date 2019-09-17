Raymond Leo Walker

Tue, 09/17/2019 - 10:02am

Raymond Leo Walker, 73, of Yazoo City passed away at his home on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home starting at 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at Glenwood Cemetery.

Mr. Walker was born Oct. 3, 1945 in Yazoo County to W.H. and Othelia Renfroe Walker. He was retired from Helena Chemical, a veteran of The Mississippi National Guard, and of a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Judy C. Walker; sons Ray Walker (Connie) of Bentonia and Michael Walker of Yazoo City; four grandchildren, Kyle, Brady, Hayden and Luke; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, W. E. Walker of Clinton.

