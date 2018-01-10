Rachel O. Thrasher, 82, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Mrs. Thrasher was a retired seamstress with E & W Manufacturing Company of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her daughters, Betty Walton of Yazoo City, Sherry Shanks of Montgomery, Ala. and Johnnie Faye Bradshaw of Yazoo City; sons Larry Thrasher and Melvin Thrasher, both of Yazoo City; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with services Wednesday, October 3 at 11: a.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.