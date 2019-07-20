Penelope Jackson

Penelope S. Jackson, 77, of Yazoo City passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Martha Coker Green Houses. Mrs. Jackson was a member of First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City.She was a longtime emergency room nurse at King's Daughters Hospital and Martha Coker. She attended Millsaps College. She was also a longtime member of The DAR. Mrs Jackson also helped start the Manna House in the community that has been a blessing to so many. She was a volunteer at Martha Coker and First Methodist. Mrs. Jackson was named Yazoo's Woman of the Year in 2018.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her son Christopher Jackson of Henderson, NV, daughter Virginia "Ginger" Jackson Hutchins (Keith), and grandson Jackson Joyner of Jackson, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Jackson, and parents Henry Simmons and Willadyne Vaughan.

There will be a visitation on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:30-12 at the First Methodist Church in Yazoo City.