Mrs. Peggy Marie Lewis, 79, of Yazoo City, passed away September 16, 2018 in Winona.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 19th at Culpepper Funeral Chapel; burial to follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 5:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Rev. Jessie Strider and Rev. Doyle Mitchell will officiate.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of Liberty Hill Methodist Church. She was a self-employed Cosmetologist. She was a former Brownie and Girl Scout Leader.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Glenn) Amason, Mary Ann (James) Henson; grandchildren, Chance (Mackenzy) Amason, Cole Amason, Alexus Henson, Keith Henson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Myra Moore Veazey; husband, Keith Lewis.

