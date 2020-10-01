Patricia A. Williams, 67, passed away on December 31, 2019.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 7 at the L.T. Miller Community Center in Yazoo City. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery.

Patricia was born on November 10, 1952 in Yazoo County to Maggie Rollins and Robert “Bob” O’Reilly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Marvin Rollins.

Patricia leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, Louis “Junebug” Williams; sons, Gabriel Williams (TaShara) and Rodney Williams (Na’ Imah); and a daughter, Diedra Williams.