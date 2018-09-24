Patricia Rutland

Mon, 09/24/2018 - 1:49pm

Patricia Rutland, 75, of Flora passed away at St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital Saturday, September 22, 2018.

A homemaker, she was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Eckler (Robert) of Flora, Kimberly Catt (John) of Jayess and Patricia Craft (Karl) of Sandy Hook; sons, Darryl Creel (Sherry) of Brandon and Timothy Creel (Debbie) of Flora, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Douglas of Jackson, Mary Alice Warren of Laurel and Loraine Cumberland of Star; and a brother, Buck Wade of Alaska.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 29 at 10 a.m. In Lu Lu Cemetery in Madison County with Rev. Glenn Allen officiating.

The Family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.

