Otho Walker, Jr., affectionately known as "JR", was born to Otho Walker, Sr., and Edie Walker on August 6, 1933 in Mt. Olive, Mississippi. He was one of five boys and five girls. He received his education from the Simpson County school system.

In 1952, he was united in holy matrimony to Lillie Fisher (Walker) in Flora, Mississippi. She pre-deceased him in 1994, but unto this union they had seven children: Gloria Ann (deceased), Bennie, Elaine (deceased) Karry, Anthony, Otho Walker III, and Daphnee. He is also the father of Andrew Alan Mayes of Buffalo, New York, and Jackie Blue of Atlanta, Georgia.

Jr. moved to Baltimore, Maryland in 1982 and joined the New Psalmist Baptist Church, confessing Christ as his personal Savior. In 1985 he met the love of his life, Cynthia Ann Coleman. On July 12, 1986, he and Cynthia were united in holy matrimony by Dr. Walter Scott Thomas of the New Psalmist Baptist Church. This union added two more boys: Brandon and Ryan.

Jr. and Cynthia continued their spiritual journey with Christ at New Psalmist where Jr. Served on the Male Usher Board as a strong, praying, loving man of God. Upon retirement from the City of Baltimore Automotive Division, Jr. and Cynthia re-located to Yazoo City to be closer to many of his family members. He discovered a sister whom he had no previous knowledge of, Mrs. Zerra Harris of Hazlehurst, Mississippi. They quickly bonded as siblings.

Jr. was truly a family oriented man, frequently visiting family in Magee, Hazlehurst, New Hebron, Gulfport, and other cities in Mississippi. His outgoing personality and love for family endeared him to all who met him. Family and friends alike looked forward to his visits. Jr. loved the Lord and would often testify of God's goodness to strangers and friends alike. He could often be heard saying, "I just love my Jesus." He made Jesus personal to him.

As a devoted ordained deacon, Jr. joined Antioch M.B. Church under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Walter Williams. He served faithfully as a deacon until his health failed.

On August 5, 2018, Jr.'s struggle with Alzheimer's and its accompanying illnesses ended. God softly whispered his name and called him to eternal rest. He had fought a good fight and won the battle.

He leaves to cherish his memories a beloved wife, Cynthia, two daughters, Daphnee (James), and Jackie; seven sons: Bennie, Anthony (Jennifer), Andrew, Karry (Cheryl), Otho III, Brandon (Tenae), and Ryan; two sister, Edie (San Francisco), and Zerra; sons-in-law Willie Knox and James Williams; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives.