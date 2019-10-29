Opal Hilderbrand
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 7:48am
Opal Hilderbrand, 71, gained her wings on October 13, 2019.
Funeral services were Oct. 16 at Scott Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Hilderbrand was preceded in death by her husband, George Hilderbrand; her parents, Shell and Eula Counts; a brother and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynda Gary of Yazoo City and Teresa Alexander (James); and one son, Allen Hilderbrand (Shannon); 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and for siblings.
Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons, Chris Becker, Jason Gary, Michael Arender, Kenny Lyons, Jordan Hilderbrand, Dalton Hilderbrand and Ryan Hilderbrand.