Opal Hilderbrand, 71, gained her wings on October 13, 2019.

Funeral services were Oct. 16 at Scott Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Hilderbrand was preceded in death by her husband, George Hilderbrand; her parents, Shell and Eula Counts; a brother and two grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Lynda Gary of Yazoo City and Teresa Alexander (James); and one son, Allen Hilderbrand (Shannon); 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and for siblings.

Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons, Chris Becker, Jason Gary, Michael Arender, Kenny Lyons, Jordan Hilderbrand, Dalton Hilderbrand and Ryan Hilderbrand.