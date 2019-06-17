Norman A. Mott Jr.

Norman Albert Mott, Jr., retired third generation Publisher and Editor of The Yazoo City Herald, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital after a brief illness. Mr. Mott had been an independent resident of The Orchard in Ridgeland, MS since 2012.

Mr. Mott was born March 23, 1924 in Yazoo City, MS to Mary Margaret Luckett Mott and Norman A. Mott, Sr. He was the grandson of the late Norman Albert Mott and Susannah Everett Mott.

Mr. Mott graduated from Yazoo City High School and the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Sigma Delta Chi professional journalism society. A member of The Greatest Generation, he served at the rank of Lieutenant as a B-29 navigator in the Army Air Corps during the Second World War.

He was a member of the Yazoo City Rotary Club where he was twice a Paul Harris Fellow and was a director of the Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Andrew Jackson Council of the Boy Scouts of America anda member of the Yazoo City Lions Club. He also was a director of the Mississippi Economic Council and served as chairman of its “Let’s Talk Mississippi” program.

He served as the long time treasurer of the Mississippi Press Association and was itsoldest surviving former president having served in 1962. He was inducted into the Mississippi Press Association Hall of Fame in 1997. He received the Silver Inky award for excellence in journalism from Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW).

For three years Mr. Mott was the full time volunteer manager of the Triangle Cultural Center in Yazoo City and served on its board as secretary-treasurer. He was the recipient of the Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Yazoo award and in 1996 was selected as Citizen of the Year by the Yazoo Herald.

Mr. Mott was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Louise Deery Hull Mott on July 13, 2015. He was also predeceased by his sister, Louise Mott Yerger; his sister and brother-in-law Ann Mott Williamson and Robert C. “Kit”Williamson and his brother-in-law Charles David Hull, Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Louise Deery Mott Walker (Harry Moore) of Jackson; two sons, Norman A. Mott III (Mary Ann Cullen) of New Orleans and Tarpley Semmes Mott (Patrice Andrea Boyd) of New York City; four granddaughters, Anna Deery Walker Sullivan (John Warren) of Birmingham, Julia Mitchell Mott (Brad Glaser) of New Orleans, Joanna TarpleyMott McGivern (Richard III “Trey”) of Houston, Texas, Allison Leighton Mott Turner (Ross) of New Orleans; two grandsons, William Moore “Will” Walker (Caroline Dye) of Birmingham, James Joseph Cullen Mott of Gluckstadt, MS; two great granddaughters, Lucille “Lucy”Luckett Walker of Birmingham and Terah Louise Turner of New Orleans; two great grandsons, Harrison Spence Walker and Charles Holt Sullivan of Birmingham; sister-in-law Grace Ball “Kicker” Hull (Mrs. Charles D., Jr.) of Jackson; three first cousins, Elizabeth “P’nut” Luckett Simmons of Ridgeland, Mary Semmes Luckett Wright of Atlanta, Georgia, Hugh “Son” Luckett of Tupelo; his dear and special friend Rose Batte and all his many friends from The Orchard; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.