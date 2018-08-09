Miles Holloman Jr.

Miles Edward Holloman Jr., 74, died Sept. 1, 2018 at his home in Yazoo City.

Funeral services are pending with Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Holloman was born Sept. 6, 1943 in Lexington to Miles Edward Holloman Sr. and Billie Prater Holloman. He was an engineer for the U.S. Army Missile Command and a member of Midway United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hogue Holloman; and a sister, Lynn H. Fusinato.

Survivors include his siter, Carol H. Pena of Alice, Texas; brother-in-law, Robert Fusinato of Richardson, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.