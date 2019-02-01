Michael Larry Singleton, 54, of Brandon passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at his home.

Mike was born July 2, 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee to Marvin and Lillian Irene Fox. At the age of three, he was adopted and brought to Indianola by Marion T. “Popcorn” and Doris Smith. Mike worked in automotive management for many years. He was very charismatic and could make anyone smile at any given time or place. Mike was always a sharp dressed man and a great friend to many. He was a hot rod enthusiast who loved cars, as well being on the water. Mike always put others first before himself.

He is preceded in death by his biological parents; adoptive parents; and two sisters, Joy Smith and Joann Singleton.

Mike is survived by his three sons, Cord Singleton of Brandon, Jon-Michael Singleton and his wife Peyton of Brandon, Hunter Sinclair and his wife Kate of Jackson; three daughters, Lisa Oakes of Greenville, Skylar Singleton of Yazoo City, Carrie-Leigh Sinclair of Jackson; seven brothers, Allen “Bunny” Singleton and his wife Debbie of Memphis, Terry Singleton of Memphis, Henry “Bam” Singleton of Memphis, Tommy Singleton of Memphis, TJ Smith and his wife Kristi of Indianola, Bryan Smith and his wife Alicia of Indianola, Rookie Creel and his wife Maria of Sunflower; three sisters, Nita Singleton of Nashville, Shea Danna and her husband D.P. of Indianola, Melinda Hill of Ruleville; and three grandchildren, Annsleigh, Bentley, and Gracie.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial will follow in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

