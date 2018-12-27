A celebration of life for Melissa Parker Hunt will be held on December 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hampton Inn, Yazoo City, Mississippi and everyone is welcome.

Melissa is originally from Yazoo City, Mississippi and was a resident of Opelousas. She died on Friday, December 14, 2018, at her home, at the age of 63. Melissa was a beloved teacher for many years. She made a huge impact in the lives of many students.

She is survived by her children, Adam Hunt (Marissa Lanni) of Tulsa, OK., Lisa Hunt Hollier (Jake) of Opelousas, brothers, Don Parker (Mandy) of Owasso, OK, and Tim Parker (Shelia) Skiatook, OK, sisters, Martha Jones (late Doyle Jones) of Yazoo City, MS., Cindy Maples, of Jacksonville, AL., and Donna Dennis (Steve) of Baton Rouge, LA., grandchildren, Nolan, Daniel, and Gemma Hunt of Tulsa, OK., and Jackson Hollier of Opelousas, five nieces and five nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie B. and Susie K. Parker.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.