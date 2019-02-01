Mary Teague

Mary A. Teague, 91, died Dec. 30, 2018 at her home in Yazoo City.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Teague was born Feb. 14, 1927 in Bethel Springs, Tenn. to Charles and Willie Mae Turner Gage. She was a retired clerk for Sears Roebuck Company and a member of First Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelcie Lee Teague.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Ann Sharp of Yazoo City and Mary Elizabeth Horack of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.