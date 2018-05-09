Mary Rone Gibbs, 98, died on September 3, 2018 at Merit Health Hospital in Brandon.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Crossgates United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS and Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. at Crossgates United Methodist Church. Interment will be Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Methodist Church in Attala County, where her husband is buried.

A native of Attala County, a graduate of Ethel High School (where she was a valedictorian of her class), she attended Holmes Junior College and MSCW where she received a B.S. degree in Home Economics. Later, she received a Master’s Degree in Home Economics from Mississippi State University. She taught school for 41 years in Weir, MS, Utica, MS, Gulfport, MS, Bentonia, MS and Yazoo City, MS before moving to Texas where she taught in Waco, TX and Richardson, TX. She was always active in teacher organizations, church, and community.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, W. “Wash” Dorsey Gibbs; her parents, J.T. Rone and Mary Oliver Rone; and her brother, Thomas Rone. She is survived by siblings, Minnia Alice Rone of Ethel, Hittie Rone Bradshaw of Pearl, George Rone of Senatobia, Ibbie Rone Smith of Ethel, Lanie Rone Purvis of Ethel, Nina Rone Hart of Pearl, and Frances Rone Lester of Kosciusko; as well as her wonderful nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Crossgates United Methodist Church General Fund, Tabernacle Methodist Church Cemetery, or a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will be Dudley Lester, David Hart, Wade Purvis, Tommy Rone, Heath Lester, and Johnny Belk.