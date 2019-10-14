Mary Ellen Lowery, 62, of Yazoo City passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was raised in Holly Bluff, having been born on May 31, 1957.

Mary always found beauty in everything around her, whether it be plants, birds or her second-hand treasures. She will surely be remembered for her kindness, quick wit and genuine smile.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Wendy and Marie Cousins (Jason Freeman); grandchildren, Yancey Kackley Jr., Trey Winstead, Cody Parker, Emmy Stricklin Paris Freeman, and Destiny Freeman; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Winstead, Wesley Ryan Duchesne, Tucker Freeman and Michael Brooks Parker; sisters, Margaret Harber, of Louisiana, Helen Presley, Patty Lowery, Linda Howard; brothers, Carly Lowery and Stanley Loweryall of Yazoo City.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, brothers, sisters, and granddaughter, Joshalynn Davis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the near future. All family and friends are invited to attend.