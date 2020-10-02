Mary Brabston

Mary Frances Boike Brabston was born on April 11, 1935 in Cullman, AL. She passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020 at the age of 84 with her loving family by her side. Mary was the daughter of Ralph Edward Boike and Agnes Inez Nix Boike. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Boike and Robert Boike, and one sister, Catherine Boike Ward.

Mary is survived by her loving husband William Patrick (Pat) Brabston, Jr. of 63 years, two sisters - Harriet Martin of Moss Point, MS and Nancy Holliday of Pascagoula, MS, one brother – Steven Boike of Kiln, MS, sister-in-law Mable Boike of Fairhope, AL, six children Ann Marie Brabston Weed (Alan) of Andalusia, AL, Catherine Brabston Regan (Jim) of Hoschton, GA, Karen Brabston Vickers (Jimmy) of Canton, MS, William Patrick Brabston, III (Diane) of Overland Park, KS, Mary Claire Brabston McGee (Brad) of Hattiesburg, MS, James Edward Brabston (Kilby) of Jackson, MS, twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

Mary’s life will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Yazoo City, MS on Saturday, February 15, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by the rosary and visitation. The funeral mass will begin at 12:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Glenwood cemetery. A reception will be held at Mary and Pat’s residence following the service. All family and friends are invited. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mary graduated from Our Lady of Victories Catholic School in Pascagoula, MS. She was a very remarkable wife, mother, and friend to many. Mary worked at Ingall’s Shipyard as one of the first draftswoman. She was an excellent seamstress, accountant - book keeper, artist, dedicated homemaker, and a repeat blue ribbon winner for canning at the county fair. Mary was an avid outdoorswoman. She loved to fish, hunt, and observe the beauty of God’s nature. Mary’s green thumb was evident in the beautiful roses grown in her gardens. Pat was Mary’s only high school sweetheart and true love. They have enjoyed many wonderful adventures together as husband and wife.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion given to Mary by Lilly Banks, Caroline Fleming, Sonia Smith, Michelle Shaffer, Linda Williams, Megan Lampley, Brittany Warmack, and Victoria Grandberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.