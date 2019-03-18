Mary Alice Woodrick Cumberland peacefully passed to be with her Lord on March 16, 2019 at Hospice Ministries.

Visitation will be at 10 A.M. on March 19 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Bentonia with services to follow at 11 a.m. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with the arrangements.

Mary was a resident of The Homeplace in Madison and a member of Madison United Methodist Church. She was born on April 13, 1921, in Meridian to the late Ben and Octavia Woodrick. Upon the death of her mother, she was lovingly reared by her father and stepmother, the late Marie Woodrick.

She married Rev. L. A. Cumberland in 1938, sharing life together until his death in 1991. As lifelong Methodists, they began a journey of ministry together. They served many churches across Mississippi, retiring in Yazoo County. Mary was active in all aspects of the church, including teaching, singing, and working with children. She had many hobbies and especially enjoyed the 56 years she spent with family and friends at their Neshoba County Fair cabin.

Continuing to celebrate her life is her son, Thomas Cumberland (Lynda), daughters, Sandra Rasberry, and Charlotte Boydston. She also leaves three brothers: Lavelle Woodrick (Pat), Rayford Woodrick (Rosa Ann) and Norman Woodrick. Cherishing the memories of Maw-Maw are her grandchildren; Clayton, Rusty, Amy, John and Carrie, along with her great-grands, nieces and nephews.