Marvin Terrell, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital. He died as he had lived-with dignity, courage, and love for his friends, family, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Marvin was born in West Memphis, Arkansas June 10, 1938. He grew up in Indianola and later went on to play college football for the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of the 1959 Team of the Decade and Ole Miss Team of the Century. He was chosen as SEC Lineman of the Year and an All-American for 1959. In 1960, Terrell was a first round draft pick for the Dallas, Texans who later became the Kansas City, Chiefs, where he played from 1960-1964. In 1988, he was inducted into the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame and into the Mississippi Hall of Fame in 2001.

Mr. Terrell was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Mary Fraiser Terrell and his brothers Morris Jennings and Mitch Terrell, all of Indianola.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lettie G. Terrell of Yazoo City, MS, daughter, Julie Trammell (Tim) of Madison; daughter, Jana Bardwell (Andy) of Yazoo City; sister, Paula Prysock (Bobby) of Indianola; brother, Johnnie Terrell (Mia) of Hot Springs Village, AR; grandsons, Ty Trammell, Will Trammell, Hayes Bardwell, Tyler Bardwell, and granddaughter, Allye Trammell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

As a longtime Yazooan, Marvin enjoyed golfing, singing in the choir at FUMC, coaching Manchester football, and eating with friends at Stub’s Restaurant.

Services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 a 2 p.m. with visitation from noon-2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Memorials gifts can be made to First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City, Ole Miss M-Club Association, and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.