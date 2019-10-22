Mark S. Roby

Mark S. Roby, 58, died October 18, 2019 at his home in Yazoo City.

Funeral services were Monday at Glenwood Cemetery. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Roby was born April 1, 1961 in Yazoo City to Marcus Emmett Roby and Margie Sanford Robie. He was employed in retail sales and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his brother, Charles M. “Mike” Roby of Choudrant, La.; nephew, Christopher Roby of Choudrant, La.; aunt, Josephine Roby of Yazoo City; and two cousins, Ray Wilkes (Melanie) of Ridgeland; and Edward Wilkes (Patricia) of Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers were Erick Wilkes, Spike Bloom, Roy Wilkes, Ryan Wilkes, Matthew Bloom and Steven Sanford.

