Mark S. Roby, 58, died October 18, 2019 at his home in Yazoo City.

Funeral services were Monday at Glenwood Cemetery. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Roby was born April 1, 1961 in Yazoo City to Marcus Emmett Roby and Margie Sanford Robie. He was employed in retail sales and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his brother, Charles M. “Mike” Roby of Choudrant, La.; nephew, Christopher Roby of Choudrant, La.; aunt, Josephine Roby of Yazoo City; and two cousins, Ray Wilkes (Melanie) of Ridgeland; and Edward Wilkes (Patricia) of Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers were Erick Wilkes, Spike Bloom, Roy Wilkes, Ryan Wilkes, Matthew Bloom and Steven Sanford.