Marjorie R. Smith, 95, of Yazoo City passed away at Martha Coker Green House Homes.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Edd Davis Smith Jr. (Bobbie) of Yazoo City and Monty Lee Smith of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Ryan Guthrie (Bess) Smith of Carollton, Amy Smith Dunaway (Stephen) of Anniston, Ala. and Delta Hope Smith of Dallas, Texas.

Graveside Services will be held at Glenwood Cemetery at 2p.m. Wednesday October 16 with Rev. Lewis Kalil officiating. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the arrangements.