Lura Hogue Lee, 82, of Florence, formerly of Louise, passed away at her residence Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, at Stricklin-King Funeral in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. until the 2:00 P.M. service.Rev. Major Hogue will officiate the service

Burial will follow in the County Line Community Cemetery in Glen Allen.

She was retired from BankPlus where she worked in Customer Service and was a member of First Baptist Church of Louise.

Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband; William Kenneth Lee, Sr.

Survivors include her daughter; Billie Jean Lee of Byram, son; William Kenneth (Stephanie) Lee, Jr. of Braxton, and brothers, Louie Hogue of Glen Allen, and Cooper Hogue of Grand Bay, AL.