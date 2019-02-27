Loris Helen Martin Grey

February 19, 1935 – February 22, 2019

Loris (Lois) Helen Martin Grey, (84), of Yazoo City, Mississippi, passed from this life on February 22, 2019, at home after an illness surrounded by family and friends.

She was born February 19, 1935, in Yazoo County, Mississippi to Roy Glenn Martin, Sr. and Jessie O. Oldham Martin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roy Glenn & Jessie Martin, husband, Hyram Stanley Grey (Fess), one daughter, Charlotte Ann Grey, a brother Roy Glenn Martin, two sisters, Kathryn Carpenter and Maysel Richards.

Survivors include three daughters, Pamela Grey Johnson (Danny) of Vicksburg; Diane Grey Braswell (Anthum) of Greenwood; Lois Dawn Grey of Yazoo City; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Loris (Lois) is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside ceremony will be at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery with Frank O. Grey giving the Eulogy and burial to follow.

Our deepest gratitude goes to relatives, friends and the medical staff at Baptist Medical-YAZOO for the continuous and loving care given to our Mother and to the family during this, her final journey.

The peace you brought to us during this stressful time is greatly appreciated and each one will be forever imprinted into our hearts. Thank you so very much.

Family requests that memorials and donations be sent to the following mailing address:

Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church

PO Box 96

Satartia, MS 39162