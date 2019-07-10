Lorene F. Ketchum, 97, of Yazoo City passed away at her daughter's residence on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Mrs. Ketchum was born May 25, 1922 in Yazoo County to Albert and Ethel Freeman. She was a homemaker and a member of Short Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Lois K. Russell and Sarah Callihan, both of Yazoo City; and sons, J. T. Ketchum Jr. of Yazoo City and Thomas F. Ketchum of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Lisa Russell, Danny Russell Jr., Lori Watson, Jay Ketchum III and Kendall Ketchum; great-grandchildren, Sam Cord, Molly May Watson, John Hagen Carter and Maizey Ketchum; and great-great-grandchildren, Emerson Russell and Noah Watson.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date.