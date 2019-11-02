Lois Ward, 88, of Madison and formerly of Yazoo City, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services were Saturday at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Dillon officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ward was born April 13, 1930 in Yazoo City to James G. and Abbie Adcock Harris. She was the owner of Yazoo Furniture Company and a member of First Baptist Church in Yazoo City.

Survivors include her daughter, Delores Milner of Madison; and her sons, Jeff Milner and Tommy Milner, both of Yazoo City.