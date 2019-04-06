Lois W. Pierce, 86, of Benton, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

She was a retired Supervisor at Henson-Kippernick in Lexington and a member of Crossroads Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Fisher of Vaughan; son, Chris Pierce (Beverly) of Benton, eight grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brothers; William Wilkinson of Brooks, Ga., Charles Wilkinson of Nashville, Ga., Kenneth Wilkinson of Starkville and Carlton Wilkinson of Yazoo City; and sisters, Frances McCord of Columbia, S.C. and Nancy Wilson of Terry.

Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Pierce; sons, Ricky and Eric Pierce; sister, Peggy Walker; and son-in-law, Tommy Fisher.

Services will be Thursday, June 6 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at noon until the 2 p.m. service. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery on Eden-Midway Road in Yazoo County.

Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons and great grandsons Jay Nesbit, Ricky Evans, Joe Mangino, Skipper Pierce, Matt Pierce, Griff Nesbit and Jacob Mangino.

Honorary pallbearers are Zack Nesbit, Jared Mangino and Trey Winstead.