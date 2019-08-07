Lester Eley Ingram, 83, went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born on March 16, 1936. Lester served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. He was a retired farmer but continued his passion for farming in the cattle industry long after his “retirement”.

Lester was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his wife of 63 years, Martha Brister Ingram, on February 25, 1956. Together they raised four daughters with patience and humility. They often took them on long family road trips. From the very beginning, they chose to dedicate their children to God and led them all to the Lord by the example they set.

Mr. Ingram leaves behind his wife, Martha; his daughters, Susan May (Andy) of Collinsville, Ellen Davis (Mike) of Benton, Lisa Perry (Richard) of Benton, and Mary Carol Davis (Steve) of Benton; ten grandchildren Rachel Hearst (Marc), Carrie Edgar (Matt), Daniel Perry (Savanah), Laura Robinson (Daniel), Patrick Davis (Vivian), Brittany Mayfield (Grant), Jordan Davis (Kayla), Jonathan Davis (Megan), Sara Grace Davis, and Andrew May; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers Jeff Ingram (Dennie) and Edward Earl Ingram; brother-in-law Bob Brister (Caren); sister-in-law Ann Beggiani; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Florence Eley Ingram; siblings Florence Bennett (Alton), Ann Guthrie (Fred), and Virginia Twiner (Max); father-in-law Walter Mather Brister; mother-in-law Jeanette Arnold Brister; brothers-in-law Walt (Linda) Brister and H.N. Beggiani.

Mr. Ingram was a member of Ellison United Methodist Church in Vaughan.

Funeral services were Monday at Ellison United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy May, Rev. Jonathan Stokes and Rev. Kenny McGill officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Serving as Pallbearers are Daniel Perry, Patrick Davis, Jordan Davis, Jonathan Davis, Andrew May, Matt Edgar, Marc Hearst, Grant Mayfield and Daniel Robinson.

Memorials may be made to Ellison United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 36 Brown Road, Vaughan, MS 39179.