Lee “Dickie” Whitaker Jr., 59, a longtime resident of Yazoo County, passed away Saturday. October 5, 2019 at his son's residence in Florence.

Mr. Whitaker was born on April 15, 1960 in Indianola to Lee Whitaker Sr. and Johnny Mae Whitaker. He was employed in farming and a Baptist. He was known by many as the leader of BK and the Backroads Band and for his work as a musician.

Survivors include his sons, Michael Whitaker (Chasity) of Florence, Lee Whitaker III of Delta City, and Billy Wayne Matlock of Arkansas; and a daughter, Vera Roberts of Winnie, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Manseill of Saucier, Melissa Whitaker of Greenville, Essie Creel of Glen Allen, Margaret Wilcutt of Belzoni, Brenda Manseill of Isola and Deedoll Wells of Isola.

Visitation will be Wednesday. October 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City, with services Thursday, October 10 at 11 a.m. the Stricklin-King Chapel. Burial will follow at Gooden Lake Cemetery in Humphreys County.

Serving as pallbearers will be Randall Manseill, Wayne Manseill, Skeeter Whitaker, Ricky Whitaker, Curtis Matlock and Preston Whitaker.