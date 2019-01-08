Laverne Childs Kirk, 85, of Yazoo County, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Kirk was born Dec. 22, 1933 in Belzoni to E.G. and Margaret Olivia Coulter Childs. She was a registered nurse employed at King's Daughters Hospital and the Yazoo County Health Department for 34 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rhea Kirk; and a brother, Lawson Odell Childs.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Rhea Collins; son, Kevin Randall Kirk; grandson, Jon Corey Kirk; sister, Kathryn Farrer, all of Yazoo City; and a nephew, Christopher Farrer of Redwood.

Services will be Saturday, August 3 with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church until the noon graveside services in Concord Cemetery. Rev. Lester Cowart and Dr. Barry Ward will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are Jerry Dunn, Lamar Chisolm, Jimmy Douglas, Henry Kirk, Corey Collins, Colby Davis and Michael Bates.