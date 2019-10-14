Kenneth Lee Addington, known as Ken to most of his friends, was born March 10, 1946, to Bonnie Lee Addington, née Baker and Norwood, (Dutch), Addington in Yazoo City.

He passed into peaceful transition, on October 7, 2019. His mother and father, and one half-brother, Reginald Addington, preceded him in death. He is remembered with love by half-brother Dale Addington; half-sister, Julia Mae, (Punky) Coleman, née Addington, and beloved nephews, Ken and Josh Addington; as well as a host of dear friends, far and wide.

He studied at the Memphis Academy of Art, Memphis TN, University of Southern Mississippi, Art & Theatre, Undergraduate, Mastered by Charles Hawthorne and William Merritt Chase, and studied with famed German artist, Henry Hensche, Master, at the Cape School of Art in Provincetown, MA, where his love of portraiture and plein air painting took its root.

Ken was a well known, well respected artist, who found success in Eureka Springs, pleasing the artistic tastes of many, showing in galleries in Eureka Springs, such as Zarks; The Spring Gallery; Right Angle Gallery; Eureka Art Gallery; Eureka Art Company; Round House Gallery and Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR; Studio 7 Gallery, Rogers, AR; Tusk & Trotter, Bentonville, AR; Art Center of the Grand Prairie, Stuttgart, AR; New Stage Theater, Jackson MS; Stonehorse Gallery, Tulsa, OK; M. A. Doran Gallery, Tulsa, OK; Tulsa Bar Auxiliary, Tulsa, OK; Rituals Gallery, Los Angeles; Artists of Eureka Springs, Houston, TX; as well as other venues over the years.

Ken will be remembered for his love of art, his dogs, nature, design and his wicked sense of humor. He was a kind, passionate, spiritual and complicated man, “holding court” with friends over the years, and articulating the many issues that come to light, in one’s life.

Kenneth’s ashes will be taken to Oklahoma, and there, scattered in a special place of his prior choosing. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations to his memory may be made to the Good Shepherd Humane Society or Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, with special appreciation and respect, to all the hospice staff during his stay at Earlene Howard Hospice Home.

Cremation arrangements under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.