Joyce B. Davis, 79, of Yazoo City passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at The Baptist Medical Center Yazoo.

She was a homemaker and a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; G. W. and Ola Buxton; and by her brothers, Allen Buxton and Cecil Buxton.

Survivors include her husband, Clayton Davis; son, Doug Davis (Babs) of Bentonia; daughter, Angie Isonhood (Jamie) of Yazoo City; grandchildren, Colby Davis (Amber) of Bentonia, Baine Davis of Ridgeland, Jamie Doris Hutchinson (Billy) of Madison, Austin Isonhood of Yazoo City, and Savannah Isonhood of Yazoo City; great-grandchildren, Lydia Davis, Lillian Davis, Amelia Davis, Makenzie Hutchinson and Janice Hutchinson; and her sisters, Mary Alice Blowe of Yazoo City and Shirley Graham of Terry.

Services will be held Wednesday, December 5 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Pittman and Rev. Jessie Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery

Serving as pallbearers are Colby Davis, Baine Davis, Austin Isonhood, Vince Davis, David Malone, Greg Domino, Paul Buxton, and Stevie Davis.