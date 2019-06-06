John Bishop Copeland Jr., 93, of Yazoo City died at The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Wednesday June 5, 2019. An Agent with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company he was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his sisters, Lucy Lovertich and Wilma Walsh, both of Brandon, and Patsy Grantham of Braxton; and brothers, Jack Copeland (Edna) of Westminster, Calif., Fred Copeland (Evelyn) of Braxton and Col. Joe Copeland (Aldina) of Colorado Springs, CO.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Copeland; and a brother, Billy Copeland.

In World War II John served in the U S Navy on The USS Haywood. He also served Yazoo County as a deputy sheriff, and at one time operated a Southland Oil Station.

Services will be Monday June 10 at First United Methodist Church with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Poole officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Trey Lovertich, Brian Lovertich, Craig Lovertich, Ricky Lovertich, David Walch and Jimmy Ward.