Jobe Miller

Brother Jobe Ray Miller, 88, of Yazoo City passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center – Yazoo. A minister, he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. A native of Kussuth, MS he was a Baptist Minister. Currently he was preaching at Silver City Baptist Church in Humphreys County and had served at Athens Baptist Church in Monroe County, Rocky Springs Baptist Church in Yazoo County, Bartashi Baptist Church in Monroe County, Greenwood Springs Baptist Church in Monroe County, New Prospect Baptist Church, Edinburg, in Monroe County.

Survivors include his wife Denise Miller of Yazoo City, daughters; Betsy ( Steve) Parish of Booneville, and Janice (Jason) Sisco of Florence, KY, 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a brother Leroy Miller of Kussuth, MS.

A memorial service was held at Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen Saturday, July 13.