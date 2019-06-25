Jewell Percy "J.P." Sartain

Jewell Percy Sartain, affectionately called J.P., entered the gates of heaven on June 21, 2019, with his family by his side at the Veteran's Administration Hospice Care Unit in Jackson at the age of 92.

He always said that he was named Jewell because he was "so precious"!

Born April 30, 1927, in Memphis, Tenn., he was the youngest of two brothers and one sister and the only one to be born in a hospital. His mother, Kate Perkins Sartain, passed away at child birth. His father, James Clayton Sartain, raised all four of the Sartain children as a single parent, until he remarried in 1942.

J.P. enlisted in the U.S. Navy prior to graduating from Horn Lake High School in 1945. Upon being discharged from the Navy after World War II, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated in 1949. That same year he began teaching Industrial Arts in Greenville,

While teaching in Greenville, he met his future wife, Joy Anne Hearn as she and her mother were walking in downtown Greenville. He loved to tell everyone that Joy was "street walking" when he met her. They were married on August 4, 1950 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage.

In 1951, J.P. and Joy relocated to Indianola, where he began a career of home building and real estate development. In 1957 he moved his family to Yazoo City, where he became a well-respected builder, developer, and community leader.

As a Yazoo City School Board member at the time of integration, his leadership was instrumental in providing a smooth transition for school integration in Yazoo City. All four of his children were fortunate enough to have their father hand them their high school diploma. He was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and served on the Building Committee as a member of First Baptist Church Yazoo City. In 1997, J.P. and Joy moved to Lake Caroline in Madison where he continued working in real estate, and enjoyed time fishing, playing bridge, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. J.P. and Joy are faithful members at Highland Colony Baptist Church.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, James Clayton Sartain and Kate Perkins Sartain, brothers and sister, James Clayton Sartain Jr., John Edward Sartain, and Thelma Sartain Westbrook.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Hearn Sartain, children Kay Lynne Sartain Rhett (Bob), James Parker Sartain (Jennifer), Terri Anne Sartain Dallriva (Frank) and Brian Herman Sartain (Melanie). Grandchildren, Mary Claire Hart Rogers (Brent), Tolbert James Newell "Todd" Hart (Mary Kathryn), Jacob Parker Sartain (Morgan), Helene' Booth Sartain McGee (Micah), Austin Blades, Bradley Todd Sartain (Shelby) and 13 great-grandchildren with a great-grandson due in October.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at Highland Colony Baptist Church. Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Highland Colony Baptist Church.

Mr. Sartain’s family is grateful to Dr. Jo. Roszkowska, Chaplain David Allen, the nurses, aides, and staff in the Palliative Care unit of Sonny Montgomery Veteran's Hospital for the loving and compassionate care.