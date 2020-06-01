Jerry Lynn Monday, 62, of Yazoo City died as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident in Madison County, IN.

Mr. Monday was born Sept. 3, 1957 in Yazoo City. He was an equipment operator with Chara Solutions Construction Company and a Methodist.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Monday of Vicksburg; sons, Robert Edward Wadford (Amy) of Flowood and Dustin Lee Wadford Jr. of Yazoo City; daughter, Asia Breann Monday of Magee; eight grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Melton of Yazoo City; father Arvile Monday Sr. of Savannah, Tenn.; brother, Arvile Claude Monday Jr. of Yazoo City; and a sister, Brenda Gail Hisaw of Yazoo City.

Graveside Services were held Monday January 6, 2020 in Fletchers Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jay Trammell officiating. Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City was entrusted with the arrangements.