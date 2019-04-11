Jenell Roberts Cooper passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Martha Coker Green Houses in Yazoo City.

Funeral services were October 31 in Durant at Mizpah Cemetery.

Mrs. Cooper was born October 28, 1934. She was the activities director for the Canton nursing home for many years, and it was a job she loved. In her later years, she developed macular degeneration that gradually took her eyesight. When she turned 80 years old, Mrs. Cooper decided that she would move into a nursing home. This allowed her to not only have her physical needs met but also allowed her the daily interaction with others. While at the Green Houses she thrived and livened up the home with her bright red hair and big personality.

Jenell had a kind heart and was full of interesting stories. She brought much joy to her family, and she will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. “Cool” Cooper; her mother, Josie Mae Milner; father, Zernie Roberts; twin sister, Jeanette Roberts; brothers, Robbie Roberts, James Roberts and Donald Smartt; and a sister, Betty Ann Griffin.

Survivors include two children, Jerry Chancellor (Cathy) of Alabama and Judy Fillingame of Arkansas; four grandchildren; a sister, Josephine Roberts Harris; and many nephews and nieces.