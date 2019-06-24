Jeanie Yvonne Thrash Hilderbrand, 70, of Bentonia passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanie was born in Yazoo County, MS to Billy Caldwell and Phyllis Mildred Thrash.

Jeanie was a compassionate, loving and caring person, who lived each day putting God above all else.

She was a retired business owner and employee of 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Neal Thrash; nephew Justin Cain.

Jeanie is survived by her husband of 48 years, JC Hilderbrand of Bentonia; two sisters, Mona Thrash Cain and her husband Richard and Sharon Thrash Johnson and her husband Ronnie, both of Flora; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Church in Bentonia. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hebron Church Building Fund.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.