James O. Moore, known as “J.O.” or “Buddy” to his friends, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home in Yazoo City.

Buddy was born August 16, 1926 to Robert Henry Moore and Roberta Westcott Moore in Germania, (Yazoo County) MS.

J.O., a Mason and Shriner, retired from Mississippi Chemical Corporation after 31 years working as an operator and supervisor in the ammonia plant.

Buddy was a World War II and Korean Veteran. He joined the Army Air Force at the age of 17 and had just completed Bombardier training as the war ended. He served his country again during the Korean War by joining The U. S. Navy Seabees. As a Seabee he served in various places in the Pacific, including time in Guam, Midway, Wake, and Kwajalein Islands.

James is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Evelyn Ables Moore; a daughter, Fran (Bobby) Smith of Eupora; and a son, Jim (Sandy) Moore of Yazoo City; four grandchildren, Dawn (Jim) Gaskin of Eupora, Amanda (Alex) Buniag of Yigo, Guam, Jeff Denbrook of Dayton, Ohio and Stephen (Mattie) Cheas of Panama City, Florida, and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Fenton Moore, Marion Moore, Charles Moore and a sister Bessie Hunnicutt.

Funeral services were Monday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jim Gaskin, Will Gaskin, Jordan Gaskin, Kobe Cox, Timmy Norman and Tommy Norman.

Honorary pallbearers were Glyn Davis, Wiley Fisher, Ricky Holland, George Jeffcoat, Sonny Martin and Wiley Saxton.

A special thanks goes to the staff of The Butler House at Martha Coker Green House Homes, Baptist Hospice and caregivers at home.