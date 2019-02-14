James E. “Jimmy” Coleman Jr. 67, of Yazoo City passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Yazoo.

Mr. Coleman was born June 18, 1951 in Yazoo County to James E. Coleman Sr. and Minnie Grace Hudson. He was a farmer and a Baptist.

Funeral services are Monday, Feb. 18 at Trinity Church with Father George Woodliff officiating. Visitation will start at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Coleman; daughter, Deborah Coleman of Holly Bluff; son, James E. Coleman III of Yazoo City; grandchildren, Coleman Thomas Miller, Breanna Kate Luke and Jody Brooke Luke; mother, Minnie Grace Coleman of Yazoo City; sister, Sharon Mott of Yazoo City; Step-daughter, Cortney Hayes of Crowley, La.; step-son, Judd Guibeau of Crowley, La.; step-great-grandson Zachary Pettigrew of Yazoo City; step-great-granddaughters, Chloe Pettigrew and Emma Hayes Both of Crowley, La.