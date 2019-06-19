James Corbin “Jimmy” Warren, 60, of Louise passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Services will be held Friday June 21 at Parkview Church of God with visitation beginning at 12:20 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service. Rev. Ken Lynch will officiate. Burial will follow in Central Holmes Cemetery on Dover Road in Yazoo County.

Mr. Warren was born Nov. 3, 1958 in Yazoo County to Ronnie Day Warren and Genevieve Everett Warren. He was an auto body technician and a member of First Baptist Church in Yazoo City.

Jimmy was preceded in death by father, Ronnie Day Warren; and two brothers, Donnie Ray Warren and Kenneth David Warren.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Warren; daughters, Misty Warren of Pearl, Jamie Robinson of Yazoo City and Marion Kirk of Yazoo City; sons, Devon Shurden of Houston, Texas and Dalton Shurden of Louise; nine grandchildren; sisters, Linda Wilkinson and Sharon Jackson; and his brothers, Ronnie Warren, Doug Tarver, Gene Tarver and Dan Tarver, all of Yazoo City..

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services