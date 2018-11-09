James Allen Swan passed away at his home on September 5 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 29, 1956 in Benton, MS to the late Ms. Lizzle H. Swan and the late Mr. Willie C. Swan. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Water Grove A.M.E. Church on Highway 433 in Benton. He was a valued and devoted employee at Swayze Farms and Curran Farms until his retirement.

James was deeply devoted to his family and leaves behind: his daughters, Lowanda Alexander and Veronica Tate; his four sisters: Pauline Swan, Ruby Lee Swan Mary Ann Lacey (brother-in-law, Lord Lacey), all of Yazoo City, Susie Swan of Jackson, MS; his five brothers: Stanley Swan, Thomas Swan, Johnnie Swan, Louis Swan, Willie Swan, all of Yazoo City and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and his beloved Trevon Alexander and Ella Williams.

The funeral will be Saturday, September 15 at 11 a.m. at Water Grove A.M.E. Church in Benton with the burial to follow. Scott Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.