On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Alice Irene Fredrick Street, of Flora, Mississippi, passed away at the age of 95.

Irene Street was born on January 1, 1924, in Benton, Mississippi to Lillie Elmore Fredrick and Rufus Willis Fredrick. She married David Lovest Street on January 3rd, 1943, and raised four children (Lynda Irene, Willis Benjamin, Robert Grady, and Marianne) in small community of Eden, Mississippi. In Eden, she was a Sunday School Teacher and faithful member of Eden Baptist Church for over 40 years. Irene was an athlete, a homemaker, a gardener, a writer, a baker, and wonderful mother and grandmother to her family.

In 1994, Irene and her husband moved to Flora, Mississippi, and became members of the Flora Baptist Church. In Flora, she continued her faithful service and love for her church, her community, and her family. Her home welcomed anyone who needed a delicious meal, a cup of coffee, or a tea party. She was an example of unconditional love and the best grandmother to over 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Lovest Street, and an infant son, David Lovest Street Jr. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Lynda (Robert) Breithaupt of Flora, Benny (Dawn) Street of Canton, Robert (Denice) Street of Brandon and Marianne Brackin of Flora; her sisters, Louise Villarossa (Dahlonega, Georgia), Patricia Street (Yazoo City, Mississippi) and Nell Little (Puckett, Mississippi) and numerous grandchildren.

The funeral services for Alice Irene Street are schedule for April 20, 2019 at Flora Baptist Church in Flora, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Please join us as we celebrate her life during her favorite time of the year, Easter.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.