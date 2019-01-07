Howard Saxton

Howard A. Saxton, 79, of the Free Run community in Yazoo County, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Jackson. A veteran of The U.S. Navy, he had been employed in maintenance at Mississippi Chemical Corporation and a member of First United Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Saxton; son, Thomas Saxton (Christy) of Canton; daughters, Tina Adams (Curtis) of Carthage and Wendy Saxton of Yazoo City; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Ila Ward of Benton; and a brother, John T. Saxton of Yazoo City.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, George David and Alma Jewell Hasty Saxton; brother, Dewey Saxton; and sisters, Ruthie Herrington, Ruby Ward, Mary Davis and Carlee House.

Services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation Tuesday. July 2 from 5-7 p.m. with services Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. Rev. Carl Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery of Midway Baptist Church.

Serving as pallbearers are Jerry Saxton, Gene Pigg, Charlie Pigg, John House, Blake Adams, Jonathon Adams and Mark House.