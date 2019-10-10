Ms. Hope Elizabeth Mathews, 49, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2019, at the Winston Medical Nursing Home in Louisville, MS. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13th, at New Hope Cemetery in Louisville, with Mr. Steve Hendrix officiating. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hope was born November 24, 1969, in Jackson, MS to Durward Mathews, Jr. and Barbara Hendrix Mathews. She graduated from Heard Co. High School in Franklin, GA, and went on to attend Mississippi State University, where she earned a BS in Communication and Journalism.

She was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Sonny Mathews. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Hendrix Mathews of Louisville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Gene Childs, Chris Childs, Scott Hendrix, Chip Ellis, and Ashley Kuhn.

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. of Mississippi, www.mda.org.

To sign the guest register, go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.