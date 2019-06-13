Helen Tullos Jones, 73, passed away Saturday, June 8 at her home in Yazoo City. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15 with Graveside services at Michie Cemetery in Vaiden. Southern Funeral Home in Lexington has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Terri Kuhn (Michael); and son, Richard Jones Jr., both of Yazoo City; and her grandchildren, Joseph and Matthew Kuhn.

Mrs. Jones had worked at the day care at First Baptist church Yazoo City