Grace E. Winstead, 81, of Yazoo City passed away at her home in the Freerun Community on Friday, February 8, 2019.

A Homemaker she was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter Mary Grace Branning of Yazoo City, sons; Charles William “Willie: Winstead of Yazoo City and Robert Austin Winstead of DeKalb, MS, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister; Katie Cooper Of Summersville, MO, and brother; James Edmonds of Blackwell, MO.

Services will be held on Monday, February 11 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1:00 P.M. with services following at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Tranquil Cemetery.

Rev. Gary Henderson will officiate.

Pallbearers are Kenny Winstead, Kevin Winstead, Joseph Jenkins, Andy Winstead, Kenny Childress, and Robert “Cookie” Cook.