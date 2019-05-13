Geraldine Gary, 72, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

She was born October 31, 1947 in Pascagoula to the late William Woodrow Wynn and Mary Kathleen Kline Wynn. Geraldine enjoyed life, cooking, gardening, and most of all her family. She was a fighter and beat breast cancer for eight years. She was a wonderful mother and wife who is beloved and will be greatly missed.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Willis Wynn; and sisters, Ruth Burch, Francis Bryant and Mary Clyburn.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn Gary Sr. of Jackson; her son, Glenn Gary Jr. of Jackson; brother-in-law, Norman Burch; her extended family who she loved like her own, Greg Henley (Marsha) of Pearl; and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were May 8 at Sebrell Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Blakeny officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Glenn Gary Jr., Greg Henley, Tommy Rayborn, Kyle Thigpen, Nathan Groleau and Cal Thigpen.